Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Head to Head Review

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 4.62 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.10 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.47%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flux Power beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

