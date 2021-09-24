Font Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,985.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Font has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $25,985.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00125568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043775 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

