Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $795,950.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00072854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00149432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,539.22 or 1.00007543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.72 or 0.06826500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.75 or 0.00779916 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

