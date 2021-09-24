Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.10

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $952.84 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.
In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
