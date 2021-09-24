Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.10

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $952.84 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

