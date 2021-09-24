Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

