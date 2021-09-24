Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

