Frax (FRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.61 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Frax has a market cap of $335.74 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00149335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.62 or 1.00248691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.11 or 0.06829822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00772996 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 339,148,639 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

