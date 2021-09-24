Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRU. CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.