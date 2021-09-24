Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

