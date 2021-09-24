Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 5.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 7,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,287,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

