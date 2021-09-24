Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $67,451.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00112340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00164946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,506.71 or 1.00128625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.37 or 0.06990771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00799299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

