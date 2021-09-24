FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 460.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $135,905.76 and $654.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 107.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00743155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.01207352 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

