FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Seagen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seagen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

