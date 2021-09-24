FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of TECK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

