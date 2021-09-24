FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Boosted by Analyst

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $13.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

