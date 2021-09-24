FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

ITR opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$197.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

