FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.05 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 353,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

