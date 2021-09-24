FY2022 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Cut by Analyst

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.14.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.