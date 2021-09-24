Gainplan LLC Acquires Shares of 5,150 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,837,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,041,581,000 after buying an additional 486,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.