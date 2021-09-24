Gainplan LLC Buys New Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in comScore by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in comScore by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCOR remained flat at $$3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

