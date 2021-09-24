Gainplan LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 786,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,569,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,994,000 after acquiring an additional 191,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.78. 126,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,813. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

