Gainplan LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gainplan LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,896,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $17.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,398.41. 59,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

