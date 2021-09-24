Gainplan LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 434.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 160,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,933. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

