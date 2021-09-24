Gainplan LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gainplan LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,112,318. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

