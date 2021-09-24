Gainplan LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

MRNA stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.57. 213,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,455. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

