Gainplan LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 129,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,291.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $107.40. 4,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,526. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.