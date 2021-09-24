Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.31. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 47,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

