Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Garmin stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,771. Garmin has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

