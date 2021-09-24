Gary W. Rollins Sells 75,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RES stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

