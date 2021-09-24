Gary W. Rollins Sells 75,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RES stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
