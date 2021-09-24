GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 1,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,571,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

