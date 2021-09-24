General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

GIS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.