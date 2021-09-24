Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 348,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $14.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 83.3% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 161.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

