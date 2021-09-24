GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GHRS stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41. GH Research has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
GHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
