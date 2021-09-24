Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 322,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,703. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

