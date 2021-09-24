Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $471.68. 8,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.21 and its 200-day moving average is $438.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.21 and a twelve month high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

