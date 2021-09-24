Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

