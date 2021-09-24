GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $207.85 and a 52-week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

