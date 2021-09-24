Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $41,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,861 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

GSIE opened at $35.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

