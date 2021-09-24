Goose Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $112,081.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $677,829.39 and approximately $112,081.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

