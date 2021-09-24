Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $937.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

