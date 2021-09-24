Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,218% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $937.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 226,078 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

