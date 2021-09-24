Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

