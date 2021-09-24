Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.