Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.03.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$4.06. The company had revenue of C$93.96 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

