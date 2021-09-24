Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 938,348 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,348 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Athene worth $98,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 65.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 68.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Athene by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 585,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 163,367 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. 7,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,710. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,674 shares of company stock valued at $905,932. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

