Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,343,542 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,542 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.94% of GrafTech International worth $60,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 546,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 72,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,513. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

