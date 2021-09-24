Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $50.33 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $50,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 16,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,044. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

