Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $150,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $233.68. 40,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.