Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 413,900 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $75,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

