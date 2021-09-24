Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

